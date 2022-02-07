Christopher Savannah was driving a tractor-trailer when he ignored a rolling roadblock and killed Sgt. Chris Jenkins, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A bond of $1 million has been set for the truck driver accused of killing Loudon County Sheriff's Sgt. Chris Jenkins last Thursday.

Christopher Savannah, 43, of Houston was driving a tractor-trailer when he ignored a rolling roadblock and hit and killed Sgt. Jenkins as he was attempting to remove a ladder that fell out of a vehicle on I-75, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said.

Savannah appeared in the Roane County General Sessions Court this morning for a bond hearing. Savannah admitted to smoking marijuana within four hours of the crash, Detective John Mayes of the Roane County Sheriff's Office testified.

Savannah was disqualified from having a Commercial Driver License in 2020 because of a previous drug test violation, Lieutenant Hixon with THP testified.

Savannah also has multiple speeding violations, according to Lt. Hixon.

Mayes testified that a gun and a bag of marijuana were hidden in the truck and Savannah had to describe where to find these items. Mayes also testified that Savannah says he woke up between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. and began driving.

However, THP testified that Savannah didn't keep proper logs that could corroborate his claim.

Hixon also testified that the truck brakes were not up to standard to be allowed on the road.

The judge followed the prosecution's request and set Savannah's bail at $1 million. The judge justified the bail amount, in part, by saying that Savannah has no proof of employment or history of employment even though he was driving the truck.

When the state originally requested Savannah's bond to be set at $1 million, the defense argued that bond was excessive for a class B felony.