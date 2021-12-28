Suspect in crash that killed CMPD officer wasn't supposed to be driving big rig yet, court documents allege

Investigators accused 50-year-old Daniel Morgan of trying to walk away from the scene of the crash and placing a fictitious license plate on his trailer.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Newly obtained court documents allege the truck driver accused of hitting and killing Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer Mia Goodwin wasn't supposed to be driving his trailer in the first place.

Goodwin was hit and killed along Interstate 85 in northeast Charlotte around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 22. Goodwin, a six-year veteran with CMPD, had recently returned to the force following the birth of her third child. Three other officers were taken to the hospital after the crash.

Investigators also accused the driver, 50-year-old Daniel Morgan of High Point, of trying to walk away from the scene after the crash. Court records show that after the crash, Morgan took a device out of the truck to try and hinder the investigation.

Morgan was charged with involuntary manslaughter, misdemeanor death by vehicle, failure to reduce speed and felony failure to move over for stopped emergency vehicles.

State troopers said Morgan's trailer wasn't supposed to be operated yet they accuse him of admitting to placing a fictitious tag on it.

WCNC Charlotte asked Morgan's attorney to comment on the latest allegations. We have not yet heard back.

