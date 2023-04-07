Cornelius Police holding birthday celebration for Madalina Cojocari

Madalina, missing since last November, would be celebrating her 12th birthday on Tuesday, April 11.

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Months after Madalina Cojocari disappeared, the Cornelius Police Department has extended a public invite to a celebrate Malalina's birthday on Tuesday, April 11.

According to investigators, Madalina was last seen getting off the Bailey Middle School school bus just before 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21.

Since then, the convoluted story of Madalina's disappearance has raised more questions than answers, with conflicting dates and statements from Madalina's mother and stepfather, who are both in custody in Mecklenburg County.

Madalina's birthday is Tuesday, April 11 and the Cornelius Police Department is inviting the public to celebrate the missing girl on her birthday.

The event will be held April 11 at 6 p.m. at the Cornelius Police Department in the westside parking lot near the Cain Center for the Arts.

Cojocari is described as an 11-year-old white female, weighing 90 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, according to police. She was last seen wearing jeans, pink, purple, and white Adidas shoes, and a white T-shirt and jacket.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Madalina Cojocari is asked to contact the Cornelius Police Department at 704-892-7773.

