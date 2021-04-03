'Dateline' dives into SC woman's disappearance

Heather Elvis disappeared in 2013. A husband and wife were charged with her kidnapping. Now, NBC dives into the story.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — NBC's "Dateline" is turning back the clock to dive deep into a case that shook up a small beach town on the South Carolina coast.

The program will re-visit the disappearance of Heather Elvis, who went missing from a boat landing near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, more than seven years ago. WCNC Charlotte will air the episode at 10 p.m. EST.

The then-20-year-old Elvis went missing in December 2013. Volunteers and law enforcement in Horry County spent countless hours combing woods and ponds to try and find any sign of her. All-terrain vehicles, missing person search specialists and even crews on horseback dedicated their time to try to find her.

A husband-and-wife pair were eventually charged with kidnapping the young woman: then-38-year-old Sidney Moorer and then-42-year-old Tammy Moorer. The pair were arrested in February 2014.

During their trial, prosecutors said Sidney Moorer was having an affair with Elvis, and the Moorers killed her and disposed of her body. The prosecution relied on cell phone records, social media and security camera footage to show the pair were at the same boat landing at the time of Elvis' death. However, the defense team said there was no DNA evidence from Elvis in Tammy Moorer's car or home.

They were denied bond in initial court hearings.

While neither the husband nor wife were charged with Elvis' murder, both are serving prison time, Tammy Moorer is serving a 30-year sentence for kidnapping and conspiracy to kidnapping, while Sidney Moorer is serving 10 years for obstruction of justice. A jury was deadlocked over a kidnapping charge against him.