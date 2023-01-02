Madalina Cojocari still missing, police continue to ask for tips in confounding case

Cornelius Police posted a desperate plea on Facebook on Monday, reminding people Madalina is still missing.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORNELIUS, N.C. — It's been 42 days since 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari was last spotted getting off her school bus on Nov. 21, 2022, in Cornelius, North Carolina. She hasn't been seen since.

In a complicated and confusing turn of events, Madalina wasn't reported missing by her mother, Diana Cojocari, until Dec. 15. Cojocari told police she last saw her daughter on Nov. 23, more than three weeks before she was reported missing. When pressed about not calling law enforcement sooner, Diana Cojocari allegedly said she felt it would "cause conflict" between her and Madalina's stepfather, Christopher Palmiter.

Cojocari also told investigators she believed Palmiter "put her family in danger," but police haven't provided any further details into that comment.

On Jan. 2, Cornelius Police posted a desperate plea on Facebook, reminding people that Madalina is still missing.

"We need your assistance in finding her," the post reads." If you have firsthand information that could help detectives, please contact the Cornelius Police Department at 704-892-1363 or 1-800-Call FBI."

It has been 42 days since Madalina was last seen as she got off of her school bus on November 21st, 2022. We need... Posted by Cornelius Police Department on Monday, January 2, 2023

Madalina Cojocari is described as an 11-year-old white female, weighing 90 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Cornelius Police Department at 704-892-7773.

Cornelius is located in northern Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, less than 20 miles from Charlotte.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts