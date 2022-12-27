Madalina Cojocari's mother, stepdad to appear in court Wednesday

Madalina Cojocari is described as an 11-year-old white female, weighing 90 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

CORNELIUS, N.C. — The parents of Madalina Cojocari, the missing 11-year-old girl from Cornelius, North Carolina, are scheduled to appear in court for a bond hearing on Wednesday, the first court appearance for both of them since Dec. 20.

Madalina Cojocari was reported missing by her mother, Diana Cojocari, on Dec. 15. Cojocari told police she last saw her daughter on Nov. 23, more than three weeks before she was reported missing. When pressed about not calling law enforcement sooner, Diana Cojocari allegedly said she felt it would "cause conflict" between her and Madalina's stepfather, Christopher Palmiter.

Cojocari also told investigators she believed Palmiter "put her family in danger," but police haven't provided any further details into that comment.

On Dec. 22, the family of Madalina Cojocari released a statement Thursday thanking the public for their support while investigators search to find her.

The statement, which was shared as a handwritten note by the Cornelius Police Department, says the family is "devastated and absolutely heartbroken" that Madalina is missing. It's unclear who wrote the note. Cornelius police said it will honor the family's request by not saying who issued the statement.

"We, as a family, are devastated and absolutely heartbroken to learn that Madalina is missing. We love Madalina and are shocked by these circumstances. This is something no child or family should ever have to endure. Our family is doing everything we know to do to support the efforts to find Madalina and bring her home. We are and continue to have hope and positivity in this difficult time and pray that she is found safe very soon.

We know and greatly appreciate that the local, state, national and online communities have come together to share fliers, offer positive support, hold prayer vigils, support law enforcement and are doing everything possible to find and bring Madalina safely home. We are also appreciative of all the efforts, endless hours and boots on the ground of the local, state and federal law enforcement agencies involved with the same goal.

Madalina is a beautiful, smart, kind and loving 11-year-old girl with greatness in her future. We are desperate to find her right now, she needs ALL of our help. We ask for your continued, positive support in sharing far and wide the posters and pictures of Madalina. Each and every share maybe one step closer to finding her. If you believe you have seen Madalina or have any information related to her whereabouts, please contact your local law enforcement agency in the Cornelius NC police department and come forward with this information. Anything may help.

Our family would like to express sincere gratitude to each and everyone of you for your support. Our family will continue to do everything we know and learn to do for Madalina's safe return home."

Cojocari is described as an 11-year-old white female, weighing 90 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, according to police. She was last seen wearing jeans, pink, purple, and white Adidas shoes, and a white T-shirt and jacket.

The FBI released a video showing Madalina getting off a school bus just before 5 p.m. on Nov. 21. It's the last time investigators have independent confirmation that Madalina was last seen, the FBI said in a statement with the video.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Madalina Cojocari is asked to contact the Cornelius Police Department at 704-892-7773.

Cornelius is located in northern Mecklenburg County, North Carolina less than 20 miles from Charlotte.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts