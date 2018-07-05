CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A North Carolina man was cited after security agents found a loaded handgun inside his carry-on bag at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Monday.

According to the Transportation Security Administration, the incident occurred at Checkpoint B when officers found a loaded .32 L.W. SeeCamp pistol in the man’s bag. The man was cited with carrying a weapon on airport property.

To date, TSA officers have found 24 firearms at Charlotte Douglas checkpoints. Last year, TSA found 68 firearms at the airport.

