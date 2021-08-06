Over 60 guns seized by TSA at Charlotte airport this year

TSA agents have seized stun guns designed as flashlights, knives that look like combs and dozens of guns, almost all of which were loaded.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With the summer travel season coming to a close, TSA officials at Charlotte Douglas International Airport gave a friendly reminder to passengers about what's not allowed through checkpoints.

TSA agents showed some of the items they've seized in Charlotte this year, including more than 60 guns from January through July. Up to 90% of those guns were loaded, according to TSA.

But it's more than guns. Other items seized include bottles of liquor, brass knuckles and other weapons disguised as everyday objects.

"We also have stun guns," said TSA agent Karl McKenning. "It looks just like a cellphone but if you turn it on, and you hit this button, somebody's going to get stunned."

Other weapons they've taken include pepper spray disguised as a cigarette lighter and a knife that looks like a comb. Passengers who are caught with a banned item are given the option to leave the airport and put it back in their car or surrender it to TSA and proceed to their flight, with one exception.

Passengers caught with a gun will have to deal with police and violators could face charges along with a nearly $14,000 fine.

