Charlotte teacher assaulted by students, CMS says

Two students at Turning Point Academy are facing charges in connection with the alleged assault of a teacher, district officials said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two students at a west Charlotte school were arrested following the alleged assault of a teacher Wednesday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said.

The incident happened Wednesday at Turning Point Academy, a CMS district spokesperson told WCNC Charlotte. The students, who haven't been identified, were charged with assault and disorderly conduct. No further details were made available.

Turning Point Academy is a "redirection" program designed to meet the needs of at-risk students through therapeutic intervention services, behavior and academy prevention and intervention programs, the school's website says. The school is available as an alternative option for students with long-term suspensions or disciplinary reassignment for students who commit "serious" violations of the CMS code of conduct.

Students who are assigned to Turning Point Academy remain at the school for a designated period of time or until they meet stated goals that allow them to return to their home school.

