Two arrested after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two suspects who fled from a deputy during a traffic stop in a stolen vehicle Wednesday.

A Lincoln County deputy observed a grayish-blue BMW SUV with a burned-out brake light leave the Quik Trip convenience store on Highway 73 traveling west. The deputy initiated a traffic stop at Cross-Cut Drive and Highway 73. As the deputy approached the passenger side of the vehicle, the driver accelerated and fled the traffic stop. The deputy attempted to pursue the vehicle but lost sight of it.

Deputies said a short time later they received a call about a vehicle that had wrecked near the entrance to the Trilogy subdivision. Deputies located the vehicle and learned that it had been stolen from Albemarle, NC.

Individuals in the car had fled the scene on foot. Additional law enforcement units responded to the scene and set up a perimeter. A reverse 911 call was sent out to the immediate area notifying residents to be on the lookout for the suspects. K-9 units from the Lincolnton Police Department, Catawba County Sheriff’s Office and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Drone team responded to the scene.

Deputies said they later received a call from a Trilogy resident that the suspects were spotted walking on a subdivision street. Deputies arrived in the area and took the suspects into custody without incident.

Deputies arrested 22-year-old Chase D’Carlo Bruton, of Charlotte, NC and 24-year-old Emanuel Lamont Allen, of Norwood, NC. Bruton is charged with felony fleeing to elude, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, speeding, left of center, damage to property and breaking and entering. He was placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $22,000 secured bond. Allen is facing charges of resist, delay and obstruct a public officer, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, larceny of a motor vehicle, damage to property and breaking and entering. He is in jail under a $19,000 secured bond.

It was also discovered that the men had entered a home under construction in an attempt to hide from the officers.