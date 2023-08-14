2 arrested for sexual battery, armed robbery in north Charlotte; CMPD says

The incident happened on Catherine Simmons Avenue on Friday around 2 a.m., police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police arrested two men who they say robbed a woman at gunpoint early Friday morning.

Jeffrey Morgan, 41, and Jeffrey Morgan III, 19, are accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint and committing sexual battery on Friday from 2 to 3 a.m. on Catherine Simmons Avenue near Lincoln Heights Park, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. The relation, if any, between the two suspects was not provided by police.

A traffic stop was attempted on the suspects' car after the incident. The suspects sped off, though, initiating a short pursuit. Both suspects were later arrested.

Jeffrey Morgan is charged with sexual battery, assaulting a person with a disability, robbery with a dangerous weapon, eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Jeffrey Morgan III is facing the same charges as Jeffrey Morgan along with a possession of a stolen firearm charge.

Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.

WCNC will only air or post a mugshot if the person has been formally charged with a crime and in a few other cases. The exceptions include: If it appears the person could be a danger to themselves or others or if they are wanted by authorities; to differentiate between people with a common name; if the photos could encourage more victims to come forward. The news-editorial leadership may also decide to use a mugshot based on the severity of the crime(s) committed and/or the level of public interest in the crime and ensuing criminal proceedings.

