Two arrested, including CMPD officer, following two separate DWI crashes in southwest Charlotte

Police found Officer Marsaun Cook, 32, had rear-ended a vehicle in his personal vehicle. He has been placed on unpaid administrative leave.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people were arrested, including a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officer, for driving while impaired following two separate crashes on I-77 early Saturday morning.

Just before 3 a.m., CMPD and NC State Highway Patrol responded to a crash on I-77 southbound near Arrowood Road. When officers arrived, they found Officer Marsaun Cook, 32, had rear-ended a vehicle in his personal vehicle and noticed the smell of alcohol.

Neither driver was injured and Cook was off-duty at the time of the crash, officers said.

Following a series of sobriety tests, officers arrested Cook for driving while impaired. He will be placed on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

While officers were investigating the crash involving Cook, another vehicle collided with three police cars at the scene, causing bad damage to two of the vehicles and the third being sideswiped, police said.

All the CMPD vehicles were unoccupied and no one was injured during the second crash, police said. The driver was believed to be driving while impaired and was later arrested and charged with driving while impaired.

Today, around 3 a.m. two wrecks occurred as the result of DWI. One included a CMPD Officer. The other, damaged multiple CMPD vehicles responding to the scene. Driving While Impaired is a serious public safety hazard. Unfortunately, our people are not immune to human error. (1/3) — Chief Jennings (@cmpdchief) January 21, 2023

"Driving While Impaired is a serious public safety hazard. Unfortunately, our people are not immune to human error," CMPD Chief of Police Johnny Jennings said in a statement. "I have been resolute about holding employees accountable for their decisions. I will not tolerate decisions made that violate the law, endanger the public and erode public trust. Any time one of our members falls short of that expectation, thereby violating our standards and internal culture, we own it, and we take immediate steps to ensure that the trust and credibility we have established is not compromised."

Cook was hired on February 20, 2017, and is currently assigned to the Education Outreach & Youth Services Division as a School Resource Officer assigned to Olympic High School. He will be placed on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, according to police.

