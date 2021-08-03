Two arrested, third suspect at large in Gaston County double homicide

GCPD warns a third suspect is still on the run, and believed to be armed and dangerous

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County police say they've now charged a third suspect in a double homicide that unfolded late in February, but warn another suspect is still on the run and should be treated as armed and dangerous.

GCPD said Monday, March 8 they had charged and arrested 19-year-old Darrick Lamer Johnson of Gastonia with assistance from the U.S. Marshals. Johnson is charged with two counts of 1st degree murder and three counts of 1st degree attempted murder. He's now in the county jail awaiting his first court appearance.

The double homicide unfolded on Feb. 22 around 7:30 p.m. on Woodleaf Drive. GCPD previously reported 50-year-old Christopher Lee Brooks was found dead on the scene, and two other people were wounded. The next day, 54-year-old Matthew Christopher Allison succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

The first person GCPD charged was 29-year-old Jordan Cameron Moses of Dallas, North Carolina. His charges include two counts of first degree murder, one count of attempt first degree murder, and one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon. However, a news release sent March 8 indicates he is still on the run, and deemed armed and dangerous.

24-year-old Charlie James Stiles of Gastonia was the second person to face charges in the double homicide, which include two counts of 1st degree murder and 1 count of attempted 1st degree murder. Stiles is the first of the three suspects to be taken into custody on March 1, 2021. Meanwhile, Johnson is the third person charged, but the second person now in custody.