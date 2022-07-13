Two arrested weeks after deadly shooting of Charlotte teen

Kaleb Hagins, 19, was found shot dead on June 24. Police have now arrested two people relating to the shooting.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have arrested an 18-year-old man and a child in connection to a deadly shooting that happened in June.

On Wednesday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced two people were in custody relating to the death of Kaleb Hagins, 19, who died on June 24 after a shooting in Uptown Charlotte.

The first suspect, a juvenile male, was arrested on Monday by CMPD officers. He was transported to the Mecklenburg County jail and charged with murder.

On Wednesday, CMPD officers coordinated with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations and the Belmont Police Department to arrest the second suspect, Zachary Monroe, 18. Monroe is also charged with murder.

Police say they were called to West Trade Street near Frazier Park on Friday, June 24 around 9 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

Hagins and another victim were found at the scene with gunshot wounds.

CMPD says Hagins's family was notified of both arrests.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak to a Homicide Unit detective or contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.