Two arrests made in connection to shots fired outside Northlake Mall in February

CMPD arrested Jaquan Smith and Elijah Baker

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has made two arrests in connection to shots fired at Northlake Mall on the Feb. 28.

There were no injuries from the shots fired outside the Northlake Mall Macy's.

WCNC Charlotte obtained two the arrest summaries for 25-year-old Jaquan Smith and 25-year-old Elijah Baker. CMPD confirmed that they were both arrested in connected with shots fired on the Feb. 28.

Smith and Baker were both arrested on charges of marijuana and gun possession. Officers seized about 14 pounds of marijuana and 3 guns at the time of the arrest.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to CMPD for clarification about the connection between the two suspects and the gun shots fired outside Northlake Mall. We have not received a response as of this writing.

