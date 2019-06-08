COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — Two people have been arrested in Colleton County after a child was found dead in a vehicle on Monday.

Deputies say they responded to reports of a child left in a vehicle in the Low Country Highway area Monday afternoon. Upon arrival, investigators determined the minor child was deceased. SLED's Child Fatality Division and SLED's Crime Scene Division responded and assisted Colleton County investigators with the investigation. The cause of death has not been released.

Rita Pangalangan and Larry King have been arrested and charged in the death, according to the Colleton County Sheriff's Office. It is not clear if or how the two are related to the child.

Deputies say the investigation is ongoing and additional details will be released as available.