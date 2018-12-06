CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer suffered minor injuries when a suspect crashed an SUV into a tree with the officer inside during an attempted arrested Tuesday morning, police said.

According to CMPD, officers spotted a suspicious vehicle with two men inside in the 1800 block of Maribel Avenue in north Charlotte around 2:30 a.m. Police said officers recognized the vehicle and suspects inside it. When officers approached the vehicle and began speaking to the men, CMPD alleged they found drug paraphernalia inside the SUV and began to detain the suspects.

At the time, police said the passenger attempted to run but was eventually arrested after resisting and struggling with one of the officers. While that was going on, police say the driver tried to reach down into the passenger side floorboard when one of the officers grabbed his arms to keep him from grabbing whatever he was trying to get. The suspect was then able to start the SUV and drove off the road about 100 yards from where it was parked, crashing into a tree and flipping over.

The officer who was partially trapped inside the vehicle was able to escape and assisting officers arrested the driver. During a search of the vehicle, CMPD recovered crack cocaine, marijuana and a loaded handgun. The injured officer, who has not been identified at this time, was taken to Presbyterian Hospital and treated for minor injuries before being released.

Police said the same vehicle, a Chevrolet Trailblazer, was parked in almost the same spot in the early morning hours of May 4 when officers encountered a man threatening people with a rifle. During that incident, officers arrested Deveno Sturgis, 21, and Zevaguis Sturgis, 24, when they reportedly found two stolen weapons and crack cocaine inside the vehicle.

Deveno Sturgis

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department

Deveno Sturgis was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer causing injury, reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle while fleeing law enforcement, possession of a schedule II narcotic, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon, and resisting arrest.

Zevaguis Sturgis

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department

Zevaguis Sturgis is charged with possession of marijuana and resisting arrest.

Both suspects are being held in the Mecklenburg County Jail.

