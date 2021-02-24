Two charged following armed robberies at Charlotte businesses

Police said they have charged 29-year-old Terrence Javonte White and 29-year-old Travis Jordan Chislom for their involvement in the robberies.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people have been charged following armed robberies at two local businesses, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports.

Police said they have charged 29-year-old Terrence Javonte White and 29-year-old Travis Jordan Chislom for their involvement in the robberies.

Police said shortly before 4:30 p.m., on Feb. 9, officers responded to the Dollar General located at 4022 Frank Vance Road in reference to an armed robbery. Upon arrival, the business employees told police that an unknown suspect entered the business and demanded property from the company by the threat of a deadly weapon.

On Feb. 10, at around 10:05 a.m., officers responded to Jersey Mike’s Subs located at 2908 Oak Lake Boulevard in reference to an armed robbery. Upon arrival, the victim said a male suspect entered the business and brandished a deadly weapon. The suspect took property belonging to the business before leaving the scene.