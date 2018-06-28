Two people have been charged with human trafficking at a Davidson nail salon Thursday afternoon, the Davidson Police Department confirms.

The Davidson Police Department along with Homeland Security served a search warrant Tuesday afternoon for 34-year-old Tien Luong and 36-year-old Nip Mihn Tsi at the Luxury Nail Salon located on 610 Jetton Street. Both suspects were then charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injury, a felony offense.

Davidson Police obtained additional warrants on Wednesday for human trafficking, involuntary servitude, and conspiracy for the same two suspects, which were served Thursday morning.

The suspects were transported to the Mecklenburg County Jail.

