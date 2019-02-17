CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has charged 34-year-old Jonathan Gardin and 26-year-old Mandale Huntley for involvement in a series of armed robberies.

On February 16, at 9:37 p.m. officers were at the Family Dollar in the 500 block of Valleydale Road when they pulled into the parking lot and saw a man running from the business carrying cigarettes.

The officers chased the suspect on foot and shortly after took him into custody. A K-9 Unit arrived and assisted officers; they located a firearm and evidence the suspect threw down during the foot chase.

Officers determined that the suspect, later identified as Jonathan Gardin, had just robbed the store at gunpoint moments before they arrived.

Responding officers located the getaway vehicle nearby driven by Mandale Huntley and were able to take him into custody without incident.

Gardin and Huntley were both transported to police headquarters and interviewed by robbery detectives.

CMPD said shortly after apprehending the suspects, they were able to determine they were related to an ongoing investigation of robberies.

In addition to this robbery, detectives determined Gardin was involved in at least three other business robberies, and Huntley was involved in one other business robbery.

CMPD partnered with the FBI to review surveillance footage in this investigation, as the investigation went on for over a year, CMPD said at a press conference.

Officials say the robberies didn't just occur at dollar stores, but those were the predominant locations.

Nobody has been injured in the robberies, according to officials, but the suspect did have a gun during the robberies.

CMPD says they believe Gardin and Huntley were the only two involved, but they believe this is just the beginning of the investigation.

Officials are looking at near 40 robberies, CMPD says, but they haven't charged Gardin or Huntley with them yet. According to officials, the amount of robberies could fall above or below 40, but that's their prediction based on the investigation.

Detectives are currently reviewing other open business robbery cases and additional charges may come.

Gardin's cases:

January 03, 2018 9:33 p.m. at the Family Dollar in the 7900 Old Statesville Road

January 03, 2018 10:08 p.m. at the Xpress Mart in the 4200 Glenwood Drive

December 26, 2018, 8:13 p.m. at the Family Dollar in the 6700 Nation Ford Road

February 16, 2019, 9:37 p.m. at the Family Dollar in the 500 block of Valleydale Road

Huntley's cases: