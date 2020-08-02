UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A teenage boy was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting outside a Union County pool house Friday evening.

Deputies identified two suspects in the murder of 15-year-old Khalil McKoy after tracking down the car believed to be involved in the shooting.

Hunter Moore, 19, of Waxhaw, was charged with first-degree murder. Deputies said the second suspect's name will be released once pursuing charges against the man are issued.

The shooting happened in the Villages of Wesley Chapel pool house parking lot around 5 p.m. Friday. McKoy lived in the nearby St. John’s Forest subdivision in Monroe.

Detectives said McKoy had a prearranged meeting with the suspects, but it went south once guns were pulled out and shots fired.

McKoy was transported to Atrium Union where he later passed from his injuries.

Witnesses described a dark-colored SUV, possibly an Acura, leaving the scene on Holton Drive and traveling toward Airport Road.

Union Co. Sheriffs

Saturday morning deputies were able to track down the car and make an arrest.

Sheriff Eddie Cathey commends the work of the detectives involved in this case.

"In less than 12 hours, this Detective Bureau has worked tirelessly together doing old fashioned police work to identify these two suspects. They basically started with nothing more than some camera footage of a vehicle with no clear tag number and were able to locate it, recover evidence, identify those responsible and file charges. I could not be more proud of the incredible work done by them as well as the crime scene investigators and deputies who were involved."

