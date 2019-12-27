UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Two Charlotte men are facing felony charges in Union County following a grandparent scam investigation involving an out of state victim.

According to officials, Brian Radelkys Martinez, age 24 and Anderson Armando Tejeda, age 25 face charges of obtaining property by false pretenses as well as felony conspiracy in connection with this matter.

Last week, Union County Sheriff’s detectives received information from a law enforcement agency in Kansas reporting that a resident there sent $6,000 in cash to an address in the Waxhaw area after the victim reportedly received a call from someone claiming to be a Union County law enforcement officer.

Officials said the “officer” told the victim his grandson was in jail and he needed to send $6,000 cash to the given address in order for his grandson to be released.

The victim followed the instructions and had the money delivered overnight to the Waxhaw address. The following day, the victim received a second call from the suspect directing him to send an additional $4,000 cash to the same address in order to cover the court costs, police said.

After receiving the second call, the victim made contact with his grandson.

Realizing he was the victim of a scam, he contacted authorities in Kansas. Working in conjunction with law enforcement, the victim shipped a dummy package to the Waxhaw address.

Union County Sheriff’s detectives conducted surveillance on the Waxhaw address which turned out to be a vacant house. Shortly after the package was delivered, the two suspects arrived and took possession of the dummy package.

Tejeda and Martinez were taken into custody.

Although the victims, in this case, were not Union County residents, Sheriff Eddie Cathey is reminding citizens to resist the urge to act quickly in situations such as this.

He said, “Anytime someone is asking you to send cash money, take time to verify first. If you aren’t sure if it’s legitimate, call 911 or your local law enforcement and ask for help.”

