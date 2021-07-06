CMPD investigating pair of shootings

The shootings appear to be unrelated.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they're looking into a pair of shootings that unfolded Tuesday afternoon.

The first shooting happened along Pinecrest Avenue near Commonwealth Avenue. Officers told WCNC Charlotte they had someone detained, but were still investigating.

The second shooting report unfolded along Yorkmont Road near South Tryon Street. When WCNC Charlotte went to check the scene, the investigation was still active, and CMPD couldn't provide more concrete details.