CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers were hit following a low-speed chase that ended just outside of uptown, police report.

According to police, a suspect driving a white sedan went through a barricade at 800 Briar Creek Road where an off-duty Mecklenburg County ABC officer was working.

Police said the driver stopped the vehicle and was acting irrationally.

CMPD officers arrived to assist and as they attempted to detain the driver he drove off, striking at least 2 officers with the vehicle, police said.

A low-speed vehicle pursuit then took place which ended in the 1300 block of Morehead St. at which point the suspect was taken into custody.

No crashes occurred during the pursuit itself and police said no one was seriously injured in this incident.

