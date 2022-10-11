Two escape from Chesterfield County detention center

Austin Drake and Harold Bryant, Jr. escaped Thursday morning and are being sought by law enforcement.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Two men escaped from the Chesterfield County detention center Thursday morning, the sheriff's office announced.

Law enforcement is "actively searching" for Austin Drake and Harold Bryant, Jr., the sheriff's department said.

Arrest records show Drake has been previously charged with attempted murder. Bryant has a criminal record including criminal charges for larceny.

Drake, 25, is described as being six feet tall with brown hair and green eyes.

Bryant, 26, is described as six feet two inches tall with brown hair.

"We are actively searching and working this case with the State Law Enforcement Division, and other agencies," the sheriff's office posted.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of these men are asked to call the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office tip line at 843-287-0235 or call local police by dialing 911.

