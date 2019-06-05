CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two robberies at financial institutions were being investigated Monday in the Charlotte area.

The first incident happened around 1 p.m. at Latino Community Credit Union at 5910 South Blvd. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said a man came into the business, passed a note to the teller, and ran away with property.

The suspect was described as a black male about 5' 3", wearing a beige shirt and a dark ball cap with a tan emblem in the center.

The second incident happened around 3 p.m. in Mooresville at First Citizens Bank on Medical Park Road. Police said a man came into the demanding money then left the scene.

The suspect was described as a black male wearing a red hoodie who took off in a green Toyota Avalon with five star wheels and passenger side front end damage.

Anyone with information about either robbery should call 911. Investigators have not said if the crimes are connected.

