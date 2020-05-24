x
Two found shot in northeast Charlotte townhome complex

CMPD responded to a shooting just after 4 a.m. in the 6600 block of Rumple Road at the Derita Townhomes.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people were injured after a shooting in northeast Charlotte Sunday morning.

CMPD responded to a shooting just after 4 a.m. in the 6600 block of Rumple Road at the Derita Townhomes.

The shooting happed in northeast charlotte not far from University City Boulevard.

Both people were taken to the hospital, one of them with life-threatening injuries.

Police have not said what lead to the shooting or release the names of the people involved.

No further information has been released at this time.

