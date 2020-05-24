Two found shot in northeast Charlotte townhome complex

CMPD responded to a shooting just after 4 a.m. in the 6600 block of Rumple Road at the Derita Townhomes.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people were injured after a shooting in northeast Charlotte Sunday morning.

The shooting happed in northeast charlotte not far from University City Boulevard.

Both people were taken to the hospital, one of them with life-threatening injuries.

Police have not said what lead to the shooting or release the names of the people involved.