Two injured after shooting in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people were seriously injured after shots broke out in north Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Police responded to a call just after 7 p.m. Saturday for shots fired on W. Sugar Creek Rd. Officers arrived and located a person that was struck by a vehicle. Medic transported that person with life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after, police said they responded to a call on Stroud Park Ct. for assault with a deadly weapon. Officers located a person with a gunshot wound. Medic transported that person with life-threatening injuries.

CMPD believes the individual had been at the W Sugar Creek Rd location and traveled to Stroud Park Ct.

The shooting appeared to have taken place where Charlotte native, DaBaby was filming a music video. The rapper said in a post on his Instagram account that he "wasn’t there for the ‘shootout."

No further details were released. Stick with WCNC Charlotte as more information becomes available.