Two injured in Burke County stabbing

The two young men were hospitalized after a stabbing Tuesday in Morganton, the sheriff's office announced Friday.

MORGANTON, N.C. — Two Burke County teens were injured in a stabbing on Tuesday, the sheriff's office announced Friday morning.

Shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday evening, Burke County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to UNC Health Blue Ridge hospital in Morganton after two young men arrived at the hospital with stab wounds. The two have not been publicly identified but were said to be 19- and 20-years-old.

Investigators determined the two had been stabbed by two women in the 300 block of Walker Road.

The ages and identities of the women were not released.

At least one of the two men was known to be in stable condition.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts