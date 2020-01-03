CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed one person is dead after a shooting in east Charlotte Sunday afternoon.

Officer responded to the Burner Dr. at East Park Apartments just before noon Sunday.

Police are conducting a homicide investigation after one was pronounced deceased. Medic said another person was treated for minor injuries.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Police have not mentioned if any suspects were arrested.

At this time no other information has been released. This is a developing story.

