2 injured in shooting after Salisbury party

SALISBURY, N.C. — Salisbury Police are investigating after two people were shot after a party early Sunday morning.

Police were called to the area of 200 South West Street in Salisbury around 3:50 a.m. to reports of a shooting.

Police said two people were shot were a large party had been taking place in this area prior to the shooting. Both people are in stable condition.

If anyone has information about this incident email it to investigations@salisburync.gov or call the police department at 704-638-5333.