Two injured in North Tryon Street shooting

The shooting occurred around 1:30 p.m. at a 7-Eleven gas station and convenience store near the intersection with East Craighead Road

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people were injured Monday in a shooting along North Tryon Street in Charlotte, according to Medic.

Around 1:30 p.m., the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and Medic responded to the shooting, which occurred at a 7-11 Elevent gas station and convenience store in the 3700 block of North Tryon Street, which is between East 36 Street and East Craighead Road.

The two injured suffered life-threatening injuries, according to Medic.

CMPD has closed off the entire gas station in crime scene tape while detectives investigate the shooting.

Preliminary details are limited as CMPD officials continue their investigation. Information about potential arrests or motivations was not immediately available.

2 people shot at the 7 eleven off North Tryon St. CMPD on scene pic.twitter.com/TXFlDs3azt — Cary 🧸 (@caryccorley) July 17, 2023

