Two juveniles hurt after shooting in north Charlotte, police say

Both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two juveniles hurt in north Charlotte Saturday night.

Officers responded to the incident along Reagan Drive, just off West Sugar Creek Road where they found two juveniles shot.

Shooting Investigation in the North Tryon Division https://t.co/g6kVXWeYkt — CMPD News (@CMPD) October 30, 2022

No word on if any suspects have been identified from this shooting. WCNC Charlotte has reached out to CMPD for more information but has not heard back yet.

