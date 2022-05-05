Officers say the two victims had been stabbed.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies have arrested a man and charged him with killing his 83-year-old mother and teenage daughter.

Rafael Brown, 44, is now facing two counts of murder.

Richland County deputies say around 5 p.m. Thursday, they responded to the 100 block of Haverford Drive in Columbia on a call of domestic violence involving a weapon.

When they arrived, they found two victims dead inside the home. Brown was detained at the scene and later was charged.

Deputies say the victims were his teenage daughter, 18-year-old Shaneal Brown and his mother, 83-year-old Jessie Brown. Both women had been stabbed.