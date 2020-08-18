CMPD investigating pair of overnight homicides

Two people died and another was hurt in two separate incidents, police said. No arrests have been made.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives are investigating after two people were killed in separate homicides early Tuesday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

According to CMPD, officers were called to a reported stabbing in the 6200 block of East W.T. Harris Boulevard in east Charlotte a little after midnight. When officers reached the area, they found a woman who had been shot. Medic arrived shortly and took the woman to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

CMPD has not identified the victim at this time. So far, no arrests have been made and detectives haven't released any suspect information. Homicide detectives were called to the scene to search for any witnesses.

The second homicide happened in southwest Charlotte. According to police, an officers heard gunshots on Nations Ford Road, near Archdale Drive and I-77, just before 2 a.m. Witnesses said a fight broke out at the City Inn, leading to guns being pulled and two men being shot. One of the victims was an innocent bystander.

"Just heard some commotion outside, some shots went off, didn't know if they were fireworks or gunshots. He just looked out the window and got hit by a stray bullet," said one of the victim's friends. "That's crazy, like, we've got to do better than that."

Both victims were rushed to a hospital by Medic, where one of the men died. CMPD has not identified the victim and no arrests have been announced. No suspects have been named in the case.

Anyone with information about either of these homicides or any other case is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak with homicide detectives. You can also call the anonymous Crime Stoppers tip line at 704-334-1600.