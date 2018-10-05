YORK COUNTY, S.C. – York County Sheriff’s Detectives have charged 28-year-old Michael Patrick Donovan, 31-year-old and Christopher Wayne Wright with the murder of a Rock Hill woman back on May 9.

According to deputies the woman killed has been identified as Kathy Terry, 27.

According to the York County Coroner’s Office, authorities responded to a reported shooting on Farlow Street in Rock Hill Wednesday evening. Deputies said they found the victim dead at the scene and another man was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

Donovan and Wright are both being held at the York County Detention Center. Another woman,

Lori Beth Marrs, was charged with attempting to purchase heroin.

© 2018 WCNC