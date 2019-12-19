DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A week after a 17-year-old was arrested for a violent beating and carjacking of a 74-year-old woman, the DeKalb Sheriff's Office announced two more suspects are in custody.

On Thursday, sheriff’s deputies arrested 20-year-old Atlanta resident Joshua Bryant and 19-year-old Tiffany Swanson, of Statesboro, Georgia. Both are charged with aggravated battery, robbery by force and elder abuse.

Aaron Johnson was previously taken into custody and charged with armed robbery and elder abuse. He's been in jail since Dec. 11.

The charges stem from a violent confrontation on Dec. 5 that allegedly involved the three suspects. Surveillance video showed the attack as it happened at a Chevron gas station on Gresham Road in DeKalb County. The victim, Rosa Lynn Smith, was vacuuming her car at the time of the attack.

Smith was beaten so badly during the carjacking that she required extensive surgery. The attacker and the two accomplices police say he picked up, also took her dog, a Yorkie mix, named Daphne. Daphne was later found by a good Samaritan several miles away in Southwest Atlanta.

