Two more correction officers were assaulted by inmates at the Central Prison in Raleigh, N.C. Wednesday morning.



According to officials, at around 8 a.m. two employees were assaulted in a dining area at Central Prison.

Early indications determined several inmates refused orders from staff. Two of the correctional officers who responded were both assaulted by one inmate who hit them with his fists. The situation was brought under control by other staff, authorities report.

The injured correctional officers were taken to outside medical for treatment and were released. No other staff or offenders were determined to be injured during this incident.

The incident is under internal investigation and local law enforcement was contacted. DPS is cooperating with local law enforcement related to any criminal charges that may be filed.

This attack happened a day after another correctional officer was assaulted at the same prison by two inmates. That officer is now listed as stable.

