LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. – Deputies in Lancaster County arrested a third teenager in connection with a murder that occurred on May 10.

The sheriff's office said 17-year-old Brennan Jamil Patterson Jr. was taken into custody on May 17. He was standing by the carport of a home on Locustwood Avenue just before 1:00 p.m., according to deputies. Patterson was charged with murder and attempted murder.

Days later, two more people were arrested in connection with the shooting. William James Jones, age 55, of Kershaw, and Latoshia Marie Kirkland, age 41, also of Kershaw, were taken into custody on Monday. Both are charged with misprision of a felony, and Jones is also charged with accessory after the fact of murder.

Brennan Jamil Patterson, Jr.

On May 15, Ka’Darius Aintwayn Kirkland, 19, was also charged with murder and attempted murder. Authorities said he turned himself in without incident.

Dorian Tyrese Clyburn was the first suspect charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder in connection with the shooting. Due to his age, the 16-year-old was transported to a juvenile detention center in Columbia.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reported shooting on Pine Ridge Drive off Fork Hill Road. When police arrived, they found a man and woman inside a silver Nissan Altima suffering from gunshot wounds. Detectives said a four-year-old boy was in the backseat of the car at the time.

The man, identified as Vincent Barry Lambert Jr., was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to the hospital and was expected to recover. Police said the child was not hurt during the shooting and placed in the care of relatives.

