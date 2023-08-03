Woman wanted by deputies after violent break-in at Lincolnton home

Two suspects entered a house and smashed items inside, as well as injuring the two people who were there at the time.

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Two people were seriously injured after a violent home invasion in Lincolnton on Tuesday, deputies said.

Deputies said the suspects knocked on the victim's door before two of them forced their way inside. The suspects were armed with a wooden stick and a crowbar, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives allege the suspects used the weapons to smash several items inside the house and assaulted two people who were home at the time. According to detectives, the suspects accused the victims of stealing from their property next door. A third suspect waited outside and drove a getaway vehicle from the house.

Deputies arrived at the home along Hauss Road around 10 p.m. after the suspects left. They found both victims inside the house. One of them suffered a broken arm and other injuries. The other was beaten with the crowbar. Both victims were rushed to a hospital for treatment.

One of the male suspects was arrested after being apprehended during an early morning traffic stop Wednesday. He originally gave officers a fake name, but was later identified as James Adam Jones, a 30-year-old from Lincolnton.

Jones was charged with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, felony obstruction of justice, felony identity theft and felony breaking and entering to terrorize. He was placed under a $50,000 secured bond at the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center.

Kalob Ryan Pegram, 26, was arrested later in the day and charged with felony breaking and entering to terrorize. He was put in jail under a $30,000 bond.