LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies are investigating after two people were found dead inside a home in Lancaster County Tuesday night.

Deputies were called to a home in the Arlington neighborhood just off Highway 160 in Indian Land around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday. When deputies got to the area, they were told by a neighbor that she hadn't seen the people who lived there for "quite a while" and that packages delivered to their home were never taken inside.

Officers were unable to get someone to answer the doors, which were locked and there were no signs of a forced entry. Deputies were able to get into the home through an upstairs window in the back of the home. The victims were found dead inside. No one else was in the home.

The victims appeared to be a man in his 30s and a woman in her 80s. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine their cause of death and identities. Deputies say there is no evidence the home was invaded or their deaths were caused by a third party.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office at 803-283-3388.

