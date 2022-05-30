Two people shot while in vehicle in Shelby, NC

This incident is still under investigation.

SHELBY, N.C. — Two people were shot while in a vehicle, Shelby Police Department said.

It happened on Monday, May 30 around 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of West Dixon Blvd. and Polkville Road. Both of the victims were taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injures.

Police were about to confirm with WCNC Charlotte that the child in the vehicle was not injured. This is being considered an isolated incident, police said.

