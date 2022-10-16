Two SC troopers injured in hit-and-run crash

The troopers were attempting to conduct a traffic stop on Sunday morning when they were hit by another vehicle.

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Two South Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers were hit in the road while attempting to conduct a traffic stop, leaving one with critical injuries.

The incident happened on Sunday around 2 a.m., according to a release. The troopers were conducting a traffic stop on Cedar Lane Road in Greenville when a vehicle struck them. One of the troopers was hit while standing near the patrol vehicle, while the other was hit getting out of the patrol vehicle.

Investigators say the driver that hit the troopers drove off from the scene.

Both troopers were transported to a local hospital for treatment on their injuries. One of the troopers is being treated for critical injuries suffered in the incident. The other trooper was released from the hospital after suffering non-life-threatening injuries, according to a release.

This incident remains under investigation. No suspects or additional information has been released at this time.

