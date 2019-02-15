CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a pair of shootings on Charlotte roads that happened less than 24 hours apart.

On Thursday night, a 19-year-old man was rushed to the hospital after he was shot inside a car on I-77. He was found in a vehicle at a gas station on Nations Ford Road and reported to be in stable condition Thursday night.

Early Thursday morning, a 23-year-old woman told police she heard gunshots while she was exiting Independence Boulevard onto Eastway Drive. She later realized her SUV had been shot.

The woman wasn't hurt, but the bullet caused about $500 worth of damage to her car. She did not believe she was the intended target.

Police said no arrests have been made in either crime, and neither case appears to be road rage.

If you know anything about either of these crimes, call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.