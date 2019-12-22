SALISBURY, N.C. — Salisbury Police said during a home invasion two people were shot Saturday night.

Officers were called to 140 block of Parrish Street just before 10 p.m. Saturday night. Police got a call about a home invasion and shooting.

When police arrived to the location they determined a robbery had taken place and two victims were shot. One victim was transported to Novant- Rowan for treatment and the second was flown to Atrium Health Main in Charlotte.

Both victims are in stable condition and are expected to be okay.

Salisbury Criminal Investigations responded to the scene and s collecting evidence. They believe this is not a random act.

Police did not mention any suspect information. This is an active investigation.

Anyone with information about this shooting please contact Salisbury Police Department at 74-638-5333 or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

