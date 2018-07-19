Two people were rushed to the hospital after they were shot during a home invasion in north Charlotte late Wednesday night, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a reported break-in in the 5300 block of Barley Lane around 11:45. When police got to the scene, they found a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to Carolinas Medical Center with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.

Detectives said three men broke into the home and shot both victims. No arrests have been made and CMPD has not released any suspect information.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

