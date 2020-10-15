Two injured after shooting near UNCC campus

Medic says two people were shot and have life-threatening injuries.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people were seriously injured after a shooting near the UNC Charlotte campus Thursday afternoon.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a shooting in the University area on Margie Ann Drive just before 2 p.m. Medic said two people were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting.

Margie Ann Dr, Charlotte NC CMPD working a scene where 2 people are shot pic.twitter.com/c07pp3LzJB — PierreSimmons36 (@PSimmons36) October 15, 2020

The victims were taken to Atrium CMC.

Police have not released information about the suspect and are still investigating the case.