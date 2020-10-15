Two injured after shooting near UNCC campus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people were seriously injured after a shooting near the UNC Charlotte campus Thursday afternoon.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a shooting in the University area on Margie Ann Drive just before 2 p.m. Medic said two people were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting.
The victims were taken to Atrium CMC.
Police have not released information about the suspect and are still investigating the case.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to another shooting on the same road back in July. In that case, 21-year-old Delvin Teah was found inside a car in the parking lot of the Robindale Apartments with a gunshot wound.
