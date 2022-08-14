Two suspects, including teen, arrested in killing of teen in May, police say

Detectives arrested a 15-year-old suspect in connection to the killing on May 23, police said. Another suspect was arrested on Aug. 12.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two suspects, including a teen, were arrested in the killing of 18-year-old Kashawn Johnson back in May 2022, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

Detectives arrested a 15-year-old suspect in connection to the killing on May 23, police said. He was charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit robbery.

On Friday, detectives arrested a second suspect, 20-year-old Desmond Dailey on outstanding warrants, police said. Dailey was arrested for Murder, Robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit Robbery, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Officials found Johnson who had been shot on May 14. Johnson was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

At a vigil in May, family and friends describe Johnson as energetic, optimistic, caring and full of life. Although his life was cut short, many say they plan to still live through him.

The teen's mother Tianna Nelson says she always prayed to have a baby boy and she fully received her blessing for the past 18 years.

“He gave me the most perfect boy that anyone could ask for and I don’t just say that because I’m his mother," Nelson said. "He literally was the light to everyone.

The incident remains under investigation.

