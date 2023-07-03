Two teens hospitalized after Statesville shooting, officials say

The incident happened early Saturday morning.

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Two teenagers suffered injuries after being shot early Saturday morning in Statesville.

According to the Statesville Police Department, on Saturday, July 1 around 2:40 a.m., Statesville PD received information about a shooting around 910 Hill Terrace.

Statesville police were headed to the scene, when they were informed that two gunshot victims had been transported to the emergency room at Iredell Memorial. The victims were transported by an unknown third person.

One gunshot victim, 18-year-old Deleon Dalton of Statesville, was shot in the back. The second gunshot victim was a 17-year-old teen who was shot in the hand.

Both victims were transported to Baptist Hospital. Statesville PD is investigating the incident and asks anyone with information to contact Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406.

