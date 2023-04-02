Two teens injured after separate shootings in Rock Hill, police say

The Rock Hill Police Department is investigating to seperate shooting incidents that took place Saturday.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Two teens are injured following two, separate shootings in Rock Hill late Saturday, according to police.

Around 5 p.m., the Rock Hill Police Department responded to a shots fired call along South York Avenue near Finley Avenue. As officers investigated the scene, a 16-year-old victim arrived at Piedmont Medical Center with a gunshot wound.

The victim was later taken to Levine’s Children's Hospital in Charlotte in critical condition for further treatment, police said.

Just after 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a separate shooting at a Home2 Suites hotel on Springdale Road where they found an 18-year-old with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries, according to police.

A preliminary investigation concluded that the shooting happened on Tenby Drive before the teen ran from the scene across the street to the hotel, officers said.

